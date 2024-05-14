Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.6%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.86 and last traded at $64.96. 5,447,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 20,420,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

The firm has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,401,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

