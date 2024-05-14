Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Down 0.1%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.29 and last traded at $97.80. 129,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,684,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 193.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

