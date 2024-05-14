Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.30. 1,749,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,919,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $209.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,599 shares of company stock worth $127,830. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth $27,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 123,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

