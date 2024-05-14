Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,437 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $64,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $86,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $163.26 and a twelve month high of $268.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.36 and its 200-day moving average is $225.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

