Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,657,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 338.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.7 %

GPN stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. 1,453,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,582. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average is $124.89. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

