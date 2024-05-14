Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 2,242 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $29,181,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Five Below by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 343,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $141.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,271. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.16 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

