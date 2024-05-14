Nvwm LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,600,970,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,215,000 after buying an additional 2,583,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,064,000 after buying an additional 2,222,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.35. 15,196,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,368,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,011 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

