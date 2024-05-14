Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $626,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.9% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,118. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.