Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.7 %

BYD traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. 844,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.64. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several analysts have commented on BYD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $4,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,566,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,566,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

