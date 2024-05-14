Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,123. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.