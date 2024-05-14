Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 2,368 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD traded up $10.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.95. 320,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.31 and a 12-month high of $452.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.48 and a 200-day moving average of $368.84.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.90.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

