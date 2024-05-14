iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,915. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

