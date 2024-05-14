Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of APA by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,262,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,012. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.29. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

