Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently:

5/8/2024 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – QUALCOMM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – QUALCOMM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $180.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $173.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/30/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.6 %

QCOM stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.97. 7,694,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,391. The firm has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $189.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.19.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,349. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

