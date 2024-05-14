Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 10,106 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 1,462,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,782. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

