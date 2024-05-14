Lmcg Investments LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,004,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

