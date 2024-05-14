Lmcg Investments LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $8,492,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Westlake by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Westlake Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WLK stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,166. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $162.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.03. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,608 shares of company stock worth $2,676,565. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

