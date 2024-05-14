Lmcg Investments LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,729,000 after buying an additional 379,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,627,000 after buying an additional 745,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,083 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,044,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,129,000 after purchasing an additional 829,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. 3,282,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

