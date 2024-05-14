Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.93. 34,319,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,549,063. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $323.96 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.51.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

