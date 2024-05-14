Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.50. The stock had a trading volume of 760,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

