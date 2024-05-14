SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Raised by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,142 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 480,584 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 311,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. 456,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,450. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

