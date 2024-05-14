Vise Technologies Inc. Has $536,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after purchasing an additional 609,512 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,244,000 after buying an additional 514,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after buying an additional 472,172 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,943,000 after acquiring an additional 270,414 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $8.23 on Tuesday, hitting $635.42. 879,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.29. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

