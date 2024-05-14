Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Increased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.38. 778,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.06. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

