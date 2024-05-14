Short Interest in Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) Drops By 33.8%

Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Medigene Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MDGEF remained flat at $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. Medigene has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.
Medigene Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medigene
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Medigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.