Short Interest in Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) Drops By 33.8%

Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Medigene Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MDGEF remained flat at $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. Medigene has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Medigene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

