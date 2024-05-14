Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SOGP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 12,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,999. Sound Group has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Sound Group Company Profile

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

