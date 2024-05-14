Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.70 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Verge has a market cap of $92.96 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,595.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.46 or 0.00703724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00128987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00041466 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00064107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00216033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00096507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.