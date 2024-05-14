ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $207.76 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 995,733,963 coins and its circulating supply is 995,733,921 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 995,725,110.0431693 with 995,725,306.4231662 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21402543 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $6,061,099.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.