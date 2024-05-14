Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Decreases By 39.6%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 1,095,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.9 days.
Grupo México Price Performance
GMBXF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 9,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,115. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.
About Grupo México
