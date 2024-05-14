Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Decreases By 39.6%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 1,095,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.9 days.

Grupo México Price Performance

GMBXF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 9,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,115. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

Get Grupo México alerts:

About Grupo México

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.