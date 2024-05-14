Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Down 39.8% in April

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the April 15th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,222. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 779.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after buying an additional 1,729,219 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 142.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,546,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,360 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $9,792,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1,467.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,096,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 1,026,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 727,372 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE JFR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. 538,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

