Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the April 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 797,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at $694,794.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,473 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,971,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 122,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecovyst by 19.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 231,294 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of ECVT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. 650,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

