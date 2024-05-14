BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Up 62.5% in April

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANFP remained flat at $25.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 17,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

