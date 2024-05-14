GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$38.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services traded as low as C$35.01 and last traded at C$35.45, with a volume of 31315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.60.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.92.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDI

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$520.76 million, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.58.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.1606973 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.