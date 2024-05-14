Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Zai Lab worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zai Lab by 4,470.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 81,968.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 332,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $93,460.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $93,460.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,972 shares in the company, valued at $17,893,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,568 shares of company stock worth $208,508. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

