PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.94.

PNNT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.36. 223,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.30%.

In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $41,996.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,967.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

