The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Progressive worth $95,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,156. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.41.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

