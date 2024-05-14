Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 56,477 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $76,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $2,570,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,450,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after buying an additional 55,388 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 52,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 84,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,400,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,894,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

