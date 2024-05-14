Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.766-1.800 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.94-1.00 EPS.

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.2 %

BOOT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.03. 1,712,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,572. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.