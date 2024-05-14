Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $103,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,691,000 after buying an additional 110,021 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LMT traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $467.18. 565,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.92 and its 200-day moving average is $446.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

