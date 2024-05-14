WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $223.34 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $223.34 million and approximately $409.18 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001717 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004114 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009477 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
