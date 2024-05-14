Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.51. The company had a trading volume of 321,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $547.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.41. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.14 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.