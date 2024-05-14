Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 81,100 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of RTX worth $124,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,833. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $89.90.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.55%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,397,978. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

