Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,727 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.67% of FactSet Research Systems worth $115,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,024,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,833,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.51. 211,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.37.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

