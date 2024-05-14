M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 638,016 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 279.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,016 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Organon & Co. worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 1,625,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGN

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.