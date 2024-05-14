Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Decreases By 39.2%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the April 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ANSC remained flat at $10.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,772. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,124,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,109,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,049,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

