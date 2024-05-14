Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expands By 31.4%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,518 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,709,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 388,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,456,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 1,117,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

