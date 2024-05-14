American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 372,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.30. 76,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in American Woodmark by 1,230.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

