Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ):

4/30/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $405.00 to $470.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $530.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $535.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $530.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $505.00 to $530.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $479.00 to $513.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $515.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $555.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $507.00 to $583.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $580.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $510.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $479.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $455.00 to $480.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $526.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $479.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $458.00 to $505.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $510.00 to $560.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $525.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.71. 393,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 37.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $336,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

