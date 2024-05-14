American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

American Lithium Price Performance

Shares of AMLI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 406,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,302. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. American Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMLI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in American Lithium by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Lithium by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 891,959 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Lithium by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

