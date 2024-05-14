ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ArcBest Price Performance
ARCB traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.75. 336,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,408. ArcBest has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.
ArcBest Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
See Also
