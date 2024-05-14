Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expands By 16.1%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $379,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $379,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $1,068,179.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,012 shares of company stock worth $26,015,139. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,208. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

